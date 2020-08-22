CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg to undergo carpal tunnel surgery, ending his 2020 season

Zeke Hartner

August 22, 2020, 1:50 PM

The Washington Nationals’ star pitcher Stephen Strasburg is set to undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome in his right hand, which will end his season.

Nats Manager Dave Martinez said their hopes are for Strasburg to have a successful surgery and be ready to return ahead of next season.

“We want to make sure he’s 100% ready to go when he comes back — we don’t want nothing else to break down on him,” Martinez said. “We’re going to take it very slowly and carefully.”

Strasburg has been placed on the 60 day injured list. His rehab period will take place at the team’s Fredericksburg, Virginia, complex.

Because of the MLB’s modified health safety protocols for this season, he will not be able to return from the injured list early if he recovers sooner than expected, and with less than 60 days remaining in the 2020 season, he will not be able to return for the season.

