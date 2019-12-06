Job hunting? 2020 Racing Presidents tryout applications now open

Applications to be a racing president at home Nationals games are now open. Here's what you need to know if you're interested in suiting up.

On the market for a new job? How about running for office? You’ll actually have to physically run … while wearing a giant president’s head.

Applications are now open through Wednesday, Dec. 11 for a chance to try out to join the 2020 Racing Presidents. Tryouts are by invite only.

The perfect candidate to be the next George, Tom, Abe or Teddy should be between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 6 inches tall and should be able to run about 200 yards in a 50-pound suit. Applicants should be able to make it out to at least 40% of all Nats games.

The presidential duties?

The presidents race in the mid-4th inning and greet fans at the gates before home games. Meet and greets with fans until the bottom of the 5th inning are also part of the job.

The racing presidents have been a mainstay at Nats games for last 14 seasons. It started as scoreboard feature that then “came to life” in 2006.

