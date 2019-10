Follow along live from Nationals Park as the Nats and Brewers play for the right to advance to the National League Division Series.

The Washington Nationals battle the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night in D.C. in the win-or-go-home NL Wild Card Game. Follow along for live updates from Nationals Park.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.