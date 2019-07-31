The Associated Press reports that the Nats acquired Toronto reliever Daniel Hudson, Seattle left-hander Roenis Elias and Mariners righty Hunter Strickland.

The Washington Nationals have the worst bullpen ERA in the majors, and they made moves to change that as the NL East pennant race gears up.

The Nats acquired Toronto reliever Daniel Hudson, Seattle left-hander Roenis Elías and Mariners righty Hunter Strickland before MLB’s trade deadline expired Wednesday afternoon. Both the Mariners and Blue Jays got various pitching prospects.

Hudson had an ERA of 3.00, a 6-3 record and 48 strikeouts in 48 innings as a Blue Jay.

In Seattle, Elias had 14 saves and a 4-2 record, along with a 4.40 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 innings of pitching.

Strickland has been lackluster this season (2 saves; 8.10 ERA; 0-1 record in 3.1 innings) compared with how he pitched in the NL with San Francisco. In 2017, he had a 4-3 record; a 2.64 ERA; and 58 strikeouts in 61.1 innings. He has been hurt for much of the season with a muscle strain.

WATCH – GM Mike Rizzo meets with the media to discuss the #Nats' moves at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/1vW5HeDJv4 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 31, 2019

The division-leading Atlanta Braves made moves of their own Wednesday, acquiring reliever Mark Melancon from the Giants and closer Shane Greene from the Tigers.

In related trade news, the Cincinnati Reds shipped former National Tanner Roark to the Oakland A’s.

WTOP’s Dave Preston contributed to this report.

