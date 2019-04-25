Nats Roundup: Padres come to town for 3-game weekend set

The Washington Nationals enter the weekend series against the San Diego Padres having lost two consecutive series on the road against Miami and Colorado, yet still sits just 1.5 games out of the first-place Mets and Phillies.

The Nationals (11-12) welcome Manny Machado and the NL West’s San Diego Padres (14-11) to Nats Park for a three-game series beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Washington enters the weekend having lost two consecutive series on the road against Miami and Colorado, yet still sits just 1.5 games out of the first-place Mets and Phillies (both 13-11).

Player Notes:

NATIONALS:

Starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez (0-3) allowed six runs on nine hits over five innings Wednesday, as the Nats fell 9-5 to the Rockies in their rubber match. He’ll get another chance to get his first win of 2019 next Monday against the Cardinals.

Anthony Rendon has been sidelined since Saturday when he was hit in the left elbow by a Jose Urena fastball. The early exit snapped his league-high 17-game hitting streak. Manager Dave Martinez said Rendon was available to pinch hit Wednesday, which he did not. There does, however, seem to be optimism regarding Rendon’s playing status for Friday.

Victor Robles is putting consistent pressure on Martinez to keep him at the top of his lineup. The 20-year-old is batting .286 and has 11 extra base hits in 85 plate appearances.

Trevor Rosenthal continues to struggle when called upon. In seven appearances from the bullpen this year, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 36.00. It certainly begs the question: How long can the Nationals afford to keep him on their roster?

PADRES:

Starting pitcher Chris Paddack led San Diego to a 1-0 win over the Mariners Wednesday, tossing seven innings, striking out nine, and retiring the last 19 batters he faced. This marked the 23-year-old’s first win in the big leagues.

Veteran and first-year Padre Ian Kinsler crushed his 250th career home run for the game’s lone run Wednesday.

Through 23 games, Manny Machado is batting .241 with nine RBI and four home runs. Check out this ridiculous defensive play at third from earlier this month. The 26-year-old signed his 10-year, $300 million contract with the team in March.

Injuries:

3B Anthony Rendon: Elbow hit by pitch, day-to-day

RP Austen Williams: Shoulder, 10-day IL

RP Justin Miller: Back, 10-day IL

SS Trea Turner: Finger, 10-day IL

RP Koda Glover: Elbow, 10-day IL

Coming Up:

Saturday, 4/27: Padres @ Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET, Nationals Park

Sunday, 4/28: Padres @ Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET, Nationals Park

Monday, 4/29: Cardinals @ Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET, Nationals Park

