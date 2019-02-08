Drivers wanted: Nats seek bullpen cart operator

Do you love baseball? Are you looking for an exciting career in bullpen cart driving? The Washington Nationals need you.

The bullpen cart at Nationals Park at its unveiling Friday. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WASHINGTON — Do you love baseball? Are you looking for an exciting career in bullpen cart driving? The Washington Nationals need you.

The team is looking for a “qualified professional” to drive its WGL Energy Bullpen Cart during all home games. The ideal candidate must have a “stellar driving record and knowledge of the game of baseball.”

For a full list of duties and requirements, check out the job posting.

The job is no leisurely drive on a lazy Sunday afternoon with a bunch of ballplayers; drivers must pay close attention to the game to see when a pitching change could potentially be made and be ready to dash.

But, it does have perks, such as getting to know which players like to use the cart or like to make their entrance to a personal music choice.

Bullpen cars were used to bring relief pitchers into the game from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound. They eventually became passe in favor of having entrance songs played when new players come in.

The Cleveland Indians were the first team to use a bullpen car in 1950, according ESPN.

