Las Vegas visits Washington after Iriafen’s 23-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (18-7, 12-4 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-12, 8-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Las Vegas Aces (18-7, 12-4 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-12, 8-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Aces -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics takes on the Las Vegas Aces after Kiki Iriafen scored 23 points in the Washington Mystics’ 90-82 victory over the Golden State Valkyries.

The Mystics have gone 5-6 at home. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Iriafen averaging 2.7.

The Aces are 11-2 on the road. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 22.7 assists. Chelsea Gray leads the Aces with 7.4.

Washington scores 80.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 85.8 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Mystics and Aces meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is averaging 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Mystics. Iriafen is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Young is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 91.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Kierstan Bell: out (leg), Mai Yamamoto: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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