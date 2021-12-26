CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Washington LB Davis out vs. Cowboys as COVID-19 precaution

The Associated Press

December 26, 2021, 7:41 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington rookie linebacker Jamin Davis is inactive against the Dallas Cowboys after reporting to team doctors with possible COVID-19 symptoms before the game.

The club said there wasn’t enough time to process a COVID-19 test for Davis before the 90-minute deadline prior to games for reporting inactive players. The 19th overall pick in this year’s draft was held out as a result.

Davis had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant in practice Thursday before being held out Friday for what was listed as a non-injury reason.

Davis was expected to call the defensive plays with linebacker Cole Holcomb on the COVID-19 reserve list and safety Landon Collins (foot) and cornerback William Jackson III (calf) also sidelined.

Running back Antonio Gibson is active for Washington despite a toe injury similar to the one that derailed him late last season.

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith will miss a second consecutive game and fifth overall with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys gained two defensive backs in safety Donovan Wilson and cornerback Maurice Canady. Wilson had missed the past five games with shoulder and chest injuries. Canady hadn’t played since Week 6 because of a concussion.

The other inactives for Washington are Curtis Samuel, Brian Johnson, Antonio Gandy-Golden, quarterback Garrett Gilbert and cornerbacks William Jackson III and Corn Elder.

The other Dallas inactives are quarterback Will Grier, safety Israel Mukuamu and cornerback Kyron Brown, who had been promoted from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Jamin Davis

