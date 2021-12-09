CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington Football » McCarthy returns to Cowboys:…

McCarthy returns to Cowboys: ‘We’re going to win this game’

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy didn’t waste any time making his presence felt on his first day back with the team after a 10-day absence because of a positive COVID-19 test.

At the end of a long answer about the Dallas offense Thursday going into Sunday’s visit to Washington, McCarthy lit up social media by saying the Cowboys would win the game.

“We’re comfortable with who we are and where we are,” McCarthy said. “I’m excited about what’s in front of us. We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.”

As expected, Washington players were asked to respond after practice.

“The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was happy to hear such strong words from his coach.

“It doesn’t put us in a bad spot,” Prescott said. “I don’t think he said anything different than everyone in this building’s thoughts. Now we got to make sure we’re accountable for our words.”

McCarthy tested positive between the Dallas loss to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving and a win at New Orleans a week later. The Saints game was the first time in 15 seasons as a head coach that McCarthy missed a game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up