Jennifer King becomes first African-American position coach in NFL history

Ethan Cadeaux

December 21, 2021, 6:45 PM

King becomes first African-American position coach in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jennifer King continues to make history.

For the past year, King has served as Washington’s assistant running backs coach after spending the 2020 season as a coaching intern. However, as part of Washington’s COVID-19 outbreak, head running backs coach Randy Jordan is one of seven Washington assistants unable to coach during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Jordan sidelined, King will serve as Washington’s running backs coach on Tuesday night. And by doing so, she will become the first African-American female position coach in NFL history.

King took in the scenes pregame at Lincoln Financial Field. Take a look:

King is one of two female assistant coaches currently in the NFL, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. 

