One fantasy expert is ‘bullish’ on Washington TE Logan Thomas this year

Here’s why one fantasy expert is ‘bullish’ on Logan Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tight ends: can’t live with ‘em, can’t win your fantasy league without ‘em. This season, one fantasy expert thinks you should give extra attention to one TE who might just win you your league, and won’t cost you a high-round pick.

“I have to say, when you incorporate average draft position, I have to say Logan Thomas,” said NBC Sports Edge fantasy writer Denny Carter, pointing to one stat that could be a great indicator of the Washington TE’s overall value.

“Thomas led the entire league last year in tight end pass routes, which is a very important stat. It means that the tight end is in position to score fantasy points for you to get catches to pile up yardage. And he will be in that spot again this year,” Carter said. “I think he could pretty easily be in the top three as far as tight end targets this season. And you can get them for a pretty reasonable mid-round selection in twelve-team drafts, very bullish on Thomas.”

Coming into last year, few people knew a lot about Logan Thomas. He played quarterback at Virginia Tech but was able to convert to tight end thanks to his tremendous size (6-foot-6, 250 lbs.) and versatility regarding pass-catching and run blocking. He shattered expectations in 2020 by catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns—only Antonio Gibson bested those numbers on Washington’s offense.

Also impressive about Thomas’ 2020 season—he had some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL and was still able to put up those numbers. That’s yet another reason why fantasy owners should be ‘bullish’ on him entering this season.

“One stat that jumps out, [former Washington QB Dwayne] Haskins had a 57% catchable rate. In other words, only 57% of his passes were deemed remotely catchable,” Carter said. “So despite that, Terry McLaurin and others succeeded. So I think there is a lot of potential there.”

A good tight end can be the difference between your team contending for a fantasy championship and festering in the middle of the pool. When it comes to fantasy value, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller will always stand out. But this season, TEs like Logan Thomas will fly under the radar and enable you to snag him in later rounds.

Thomas was able to make do with very little help from his passers last season. Now, he enters this year as one of the most intriguing guys at fantasy’s worst position. Washington made serious moves to improve their offense this past offseason—from nabbing Ryan Fitzpatrick to Dyami Brown and Sam Cosmi—which could prove to be the catalyst to skyrocket Thomas to perennial TE1 status.