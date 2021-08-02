WFT camp notes: In their return to Ashburn, Washington has a mixed practice

Here's a rundown of Washington's Monday practice, the Football Team's first since returning to team headquarters from Richmond.

ASHBURN, Va. — When someone is trying just a little too hard in a given activity, kids these days like to label that person as “sweaty.”

Based off that, it would’ve been fitting if Montez Sweat had an extra “y” on his jersey’s nameplate on Monday.

During one 11-on-11 play in the first half of the Washington Football Team’s first training camp practice back at their home facility, Ryan Fitzpatrick dumped a screen pass off to JD McKissic, who broke free down the right sideline. Sweat, who may be the most agile 6-foot-6 man on Earth, was McKissic’s lone pursuant, and as he finally tracked the running back down, he gave McKissic a hearty push out of bounds.

Since McKissic was running at full speed, the shove from Sweat forced him to topple over and tumble onto the grass. That led to an outcry of displeasure from various members of the offense, and prompted running backs coach Randy Jordan to scream, “Take care of each other!”

Sweat’s intensity is part of what makes him such a devastating NFL pass rusher, yet in that instance, it was probably too much (and afterward, Ron Rivera confirmed he had already discussed the incident with Sweat).

