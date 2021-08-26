Washington Football Team makes roster changes as preseason comes to a close

The Washington Football Team has reshuffled its roster two days before the final preseason game.

The Washington Football Team has reshuffled its roster two days before the final preseason game, waiving tight end Temarrick Hemingway while signing center Jon Toth two days after releasing the offensive lineman.

The 27-year old Toth had previously been on training camp rosters with Detroit, Cleveland, the New York Jets and Philadelphia.

He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.

The 28-year old Hemingway, meanwhile, played in eight games last year for Washington, catching one pass for 10 yards.

He’s also seen regular season action with Denver and the Los Angeles Rams, while spending time in Carolina’s training camp.