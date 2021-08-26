CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Washington Football Team makes roster changes as preseason comes to a close

Dave Preston | dpreston@wtop.com

August 26, 2021, 1:17 PM

The Washington Football Team has reshuffled its roster two days before the final preseason game, waiving tight end Temarrick Hemingway while signing center Jon Toth two days after releasing the offensive lineman.

The 27-year old Toth had previously been on training camp rosters with Detroit, Cleveland, the New York Jets and Philadelphia.

He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.

The 28-year old Hemingway, meanwhile, played in eight games last year for Washington, catching one pass for 10 yards.

He’s also seen regular season action with Denver and the Los Angeles Rams, while spending time in Carolina’s training camp.

Dave has been in the D.C. area for 10 years and in addition to working at WTOP since 2002 has also been on the air at Westwood One/CBS Radio as well as Red Zebra Broadcasting (Redskins Network).

