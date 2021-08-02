Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, and more WFT players react to Madden 22 ratings

The annual tradition of bringing marquee players out for a special unveiling of their respective Madden ratings continued over the weekend and Washington's social team recorded some hilarious reactions.

Coming off an NFC East championship and hard-earned playoff berth last season, Washington’s youthful core makes the unveiling all the more compelling. From Chase Young’s pure disdain for his 86 overall to Terry McLaurin being pleasantly surprised his rating surpassed the bar he set for himself, these were some can’t-miss reactions.

McLaurin, who thought he should be an 88, was awarded with the team’s best rating along with cornerback Kendall Fuller as an 89.

“I can deal with that,” McLaurin said. “We’re gonna do good this season, try and get that up but I can take a 89.”

Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen (88) and Daron Payne (87) were also okay with their ratings, a stark contrast from guys like Young and Cole Holcomb.

With former NFL Pro Bowl wideout Chad Johnson helping out with Madden ratings these days, more than a few members of the Burgundy and Gold will feel slighted. That includes Washington receiver Cam Sims, who called “Ochocinco” out by name.

“I’m gonna have to talk to Chad on this (expletive), dog,” Sims said.

One of the funnier reactions from the video was from punter Tress Way, who jokingly assured the cameras he was rated a perfect 99. He played it off smoothly before walking away and assuredly stating his correct score of an 83 in stride.

Both Washington backup quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke (61) and Kyle Allen (65) played off their lower ratings, while rookie linebacker Jamin Davis gave the best reaction of all when seeing his 73.

Without hesitation, Davis sent a burst of confidence in all Washington fans that they drafted a prospect with the right attitude with the 19th pick in the 2021 draft.

“Okay, watch this,” Davis said.