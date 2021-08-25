Benjamin St-Juste shares what talent he performed for the team for rookie skits

Washington Football Team rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is a man of many talents. So, what was his rookie skit?

Rookie skits are something that most professional sports franchises pride themselves on. Making the newcomers get up on stage, do a whole song and dance with the entire team laughing with (or more often, at) them, all for the sake of camaraderie.

Washington Football Team rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is a man of many talents. He’s fluent in French, is excellent in the secondary, and also played basketball and ice hockey growing up. So, what was his rookie skit?

“We didn’t do like a rookie show, but everybody got called out by a coach or a veteran to make sure you go through this same thing they had to go through back in the day,” St-Juste said on a recent episode of the Washington Football Talk Podcast. “I rapped a little something. I gave ‘em a little emcee freestyle, and they liked it, so I’m all good now.”

That’s right. Benjamin St-Juste got up there and rapped in front of dozens of other football players. That arguably takes more guts than lining up against Tyreek Hill in man coverage. But he didn’t sing his own lyrics or include any bars in his native language of French.

“There was no French, actually. That would be good, though. If they call me back on the stage, I might try to teach the guys a few words in French,” he said.

So what song did he rap? Being a child of mid-2000s era rap, St-Juste elected to go with 50 Cent.

“It was a nice little song by 50 Cent, everybody knew about it, so I started just rapping it,” St-Juste said with a laugh. What song you ask? “Many Men. That’s a classic for me because I was seven when that came out…That album [Get Rich or Die Tryin’] was definitely solid, but I just love music in general. It doesn’t matter, I mean I listen to music all the way back to the ‘60s.”

It’s easy to root for St-Juste, especially if you’re a Washington Football Team fan. The Montreal native could provide D.C.’s secondary with energy and tenacity, lining up alongside William Jackson III and Landon Collins among others. His rapping is a nice addition. However, don’t expect him to make up his own lyrics on the spot.

“I’m not no rapper. I ain’t got no bars like that,” St-Juste said.