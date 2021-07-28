WFT camp notes: Even if it was choppy, man, it was great watching football

The first day of training camp practice brought about optimism about the Washington Football Team -- and Wednesday marked the first chance for (almost) the entire squad to take the field.

RICHMOND, Va. — The NFL calendar is filled with momentous “firsts” — the first day of free agency, the first night of the draft, the first weekend of games — but the first day of training camp practice is in a realm of its own.

Here, optimism about the Washington Football Team is burning almost as hot as the sun, and Wednesday marked the first chance for (almost) the entire squad to take the field, make coach Ron Rivera’s roster and try to build off of 2020’s playoff berth.

Before getting too far into this recap, it’s necessary to share that nobody was in pads, which’ll be the case for the entirety of the organization’s stay in Richmond. Just remember that over the next few days.

So, without any further delay, here is all you need to know from the franchise’s opening practice of camp…