Report: New Washington name and logo to be revealed in early 2022, burgundy and gold colors remain

Kevin Brown

July 10, 2021, 11:50 AM

Love it or hate it, the Washington Football Team is here to stay for at least one more season. 

The major news was delivered in an extensive feature on Washington president Jason Wright and his plight to turn around the organization’s culture from The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

A year ago this week was when Washington got rid of its old controversial name. Since then, the team has gone over 40,000 name and logo submissions from fans, focus groups, and surveys with the help of a digital creative agency called Code and Theory.

The idea was to be as transparent about the process as possible, even rolling out a website to do just that. That website, WashingtonJourney.com, gave more than a hint that this would be the case back in February. Now, the fans have an even more definite timeline of when they can expect a more permanent transition to a new identity. 

It’s important to note the confirmation that the new name won’t come without keeping the ever-important burgundy and gold color scheme that’s remained a staple since the original name’s removal. 

Additionally, Wright expects to move into a new stadium once Washington’s FedExField lease expires in five years, Jhabvala reported. Wright said the vision for the new stadium is to be a year-round entertainment venue for concerts and events.

