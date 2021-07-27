Logan Thomas reportedly signs three-year extension with Washington

Tight end Logan Thomas has agreed to a three-year extension with the Washington Football Team.

Logan Thomas reportedly signs three-year extension with WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Fewer than 24 hours after signing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a lucrative four-year extension, the Washington Football Team has locked up another core player long-term.

Tight end Logan Thomas has agreed to a three-year extension, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report the news. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Thomas earning an extension is the latest chapter in what’s been an incredible journey for the 30-year-old. Thomas, who was drafted into the NFL as a quarterback in 2014, switched to tight end three years later with the hope of carving out a different path in the league.

When Washington signed him last spring, Thomas’ career-high for receptions in one season was 16. In 2020, he shattered that number, hauling in 72 grabs for Washington for 670 yards and six touchdowns. Outside of Terry McLaurin, Thomas was Washington’s most impactful pass-catcher in 2020.

By extending Thomas, Washington establishes stability at the tight end position, something they have lacked in the past. As recent as last season, the unit was considered the weakest position group on the team.

Now, Washington has a solid starting tight end for what should be for years to come. Depth behind Thomas remains uncertain, but this new deal allows the franchise to be patient with both fourth-round pick John Bates and free-agent signing Sammis Reyes, who has never played professional football before.

By extending both Allen and Thomas in consecutive days, Washington has taken care of two players who were going to be free agents after the season. Now, with training camp beginning, the focus can be solely on football.