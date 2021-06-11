Watch Ron Rivera throw out first pitch ahead of Nationals vs. Giants

For the first time since becoming the head coach of the Washington Football Team, Ron Rivera got to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park.

Watch Ron Rivera throw out first pitch for Nats vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After Thursday’s game was rained out, the leader of the 2020 NFC East champs got to get in front of the D.C. faithful and deliver a pitch to Nats manager Davey Martinez for the first full capacity game at Nats Park since the 2019 World Series.

“The one thing I’ve always appreciated about Washington sports has been the fan base,” Rivera said before his trip to the mound. “Watching the Nats and their history the last few years, getting to the playoffs and winning the World Series, how excited the fanbase gets. I’m looking forward to the energy, I really am.”

Rivera and Martinez go way back, too. In 1986, Martinez was a rookie outfielder for the Cubs while Rivera was three years into his pro career with the Bears, so there was plenty to be excited about for the head coach.

Unfortunately the weather put a major dent into the attendance Friday night, but on the bright side, Rivera threw his pitch in the dirt so not a ton of people were there to give him grief for it.