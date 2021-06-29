Tanya Snyder is now the co-CEO of the Washington Football Team

Tanya Snyder is now the Washington Football Team's co-CEO, according to a press release the franchise sent out on Tuesday.

Per the release, her new title “formalizes and expands her leadership” as Washington attempts to move into a new, more successful and more inclusive era.

“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” Dan Snyder said in a statement. “Behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team.”

“This team is our family’s legacy,” Tanya Snyder added. “We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard… The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it’s important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do.”

Tanya Snyder has led the Washington Football Charitable Foundation since 2000, and she was also a major player in the creation of the league’s Think Pink campaign, which helps bring attention to breast cancer awareness.

With Tuesday’s announcement, though, she’s officially in a position that speaks to the many other contributions she’s made to Washington.

“Tanya has always been my closest confidant and most important advisor, but her role has outgrown such informal titles,” Dan Snyder said. “The perspective she brings to this organization is invaluable and I am incredibly proud to recognize it with a fitting title: CEO.”