Washington signs wide receiver Adam Humphries to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 7:14 PM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington signed Adam Humphries to a one-year contract Thursday, a month after the oft-injured wide receiver was released by Tennessee.

Injuries limited Humphries to just 19 games over the past two seasons with the Titans. A concussion cost him more than half of the 2020 season, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in January that Humphries remained in the concussion protocol.

Humphries gets a chance at age 27 to prove he can stay healthy and produce after a $36 million, four-year deal signed with Tennessee in 2019 didn’t work out. Humphries still ranked fifth on the Titans with 23 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns and caught 60 passes for 602 yards over the past two seasons.

Humphries joins former Carolina receiver Curtis Samuel and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as additions to Washington’s offense coming off winning the NFC East. An undrafted free agent out of Clemson who played his first four NFL seasons with Tampa Bay, Humphries is another low-risk signing for coach Ron Rivera and Washington’s new executives, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney.

