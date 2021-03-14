CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Washington Football Team expected to bring kicker Dustin Hopkins back

Kevin Brown

March 14, 2021, 11:01 AM

Washington to re-sign kicker Dustin Hopkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington is bringing their free agent kicker Dustin Hopkins back. 

NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay reported on Sunday morning that Hopkins will be back in the Burgundy and Gold next season. Hopkins was at the end of his three-year, $7.5 million deal signed in 2018. 

Hopkins had an up-and-down 2020-21 campaign in coach Ron Rivera’s debut season. After coming out of the gates struggling with some inconsistency, Hopkins found his footing and was more accurate in the final weeks, missing just once in the final six games to help Washington  win the NFC East. 

An 84% field goal kicker for the last six seasons in Washington, Hopkins had his worst season at 79.4% since becoming the starter in 2015. 

It’s clear Rivera still considers Hopkins a part of his future plans, and this could be the first domino in Washington’s free agency plans this week. 

