Two Bucs defenders had the perfect reaction to Taylor Heinicke’s new deal

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

February 10, 2021, 4:07 PM

Two Bucs defenders had perfect reaction to Heinicke's new deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke signed a two-year extension with the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, a contract he earned largely due to his outstanding performance in the Wild Card playoff round against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before the Buccaneers spent most of their Wednesday on boats celebrating their Super Bowl title, a pair of Tampa Bay defenders noticed that Heinicke signed an extension.

Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who had an interception in the Bucs’ 31-23 win over Washington, sent out a tweet showing respect to the newly-paid quarterback.

Murphy-Bunting’s tweet got the attention of star linebacker Devin White, who did not play in Tampa Bay’s victory over Washington due to COVID-19 protocols.

White, who arguably could have won Super Bowl MVP for his outstanding play against the Kansas City Chiefs, then poked fun at Murphy-Bunting and the rest of the Bucs defense for allowing Heinicke to show out against them.

“Yeah he killed y’all a–,” White wrote, adding three laughing emojis at the end.

White is not wrong with his statement, either. In his first career playoff start, Heinicke threw for 306 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs defense and added 46 rushing yards and an incredible TD with his legs.

Washington had the chance to pull off the upset in the final two minutes of the game, too, before the Buccaneers defense stepped up and stopped the Burgundy and Gold offense.

The Buccaneers ended up having the last laugh, of course, as they finished the season as champions. However, Heinicke earned himself two more years with Washington based on his performance against Tampa Bay. A true win-win for both parties.

