Report: Washington Football Team’s cheerleading program paused amid investigation

Ryan Homler | @NBCSWashington

February 8, 2021, 9:18 PM

The Washington Football Team has paused its cheerleading program amid the NFL’s ongoing investigation of alleged sexual harassment within the organization, WUSA9 reported Monday.

The organization will also rebrand the cheerleading program and has removed cheerleading director Jamilla Keene from her position, according to WUSA9.

The move comes as the league is nearing the potential end of its investigation into the team’s culture stemming from a Washington Post report over the summer that detailed alleged sexual harassment endured by 15 female employees.

The Post followed up with an additional report that examined further alleged mistreatment of Washington cheerleaders. This included alleged verbal abuse from team owner Daniel Snyder among other unsettling work conditions, including issues surrounding the team’s swimsuit calendar. 

An investigation into the culture within the organization was taken over by the NFL back in September

