Chase Young happy with NFC East title, but Washington is ‘not slowing down’

For Chase Young, capturing the NFC East title on Sunday night was a surreal moment.

Young happy with NFC East title, but WFT 'not slowing down' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Looking back on everything he and his teammates have been through and how the season began, it was special — and wild — to compare where they started with where they are at now.

“It feels good, man,” Young said. “Everything that we’ve been through this season with my team, it’s just a brotherhood, man.

“I just remember we was 1-5. Just crazy,” Young said.

Winning a division title on its own is exciting for Young, and based on how 2020 went, the factors that went into it made it even more memorable. With that, there was also the cherry on top of it coming in just his first season in the NFL.

The goal is to have more NFC East championships in the future, but Young is only a rookie once. Therefore, after the game, he took a moment on the field and FaceTimed his mother in order to soak in the moment.

“I just had to take it in, man. Being a rookie, I’ll never get that back,” Young said. “I can never re-run that. I had to go out there and just take it all in.”

Though claiming the division was special for himself, Young was also elated that he could share the accomplishment with his veteran teammates. Knowing the struggles others have worked through over the years in Washington, and the battles some have faced this season, Young didn’t just want this for himself. He wanted it for everybody in the locker room.

“That was a lot of my motivation. Alex [Smith], Coach [Ron] Rivera, RK [Ryan Kerrigan]. Guys that just haven’t been to the playoffs in a while, man,” Young said. “[Brandan] Scherff. They here, you know what I’m saying, we made it to the ‘offs.”

That, however, is just step one for Young and company. Making it to the postseason is great, but the journey doesn’t need to end there.

After spending a little time celebrating a division title, the focus will quickly shift to Saturday and a matchup with the Tampa Buccaneers. Young understands it won’t come easy against Tom Brady, but he welcomes the challenge.

He and everyone else just got a taste of what victory is like, and they are hungry for more.

“The thing I love about those guys is they know we’re not finished. The whole team knows we’re on go time, we’re still on go. So just know that we are not slowing down,” Young said. “That’s our mentality in the locker room.”

‘We not done, though. We not done,” Young said.