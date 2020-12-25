Watch Chase Young, Antonio Gibson and others try to build a gingerbread house

See how things quickly -- and literally -- fell apart when several members of the Washington Football Team tried to construct a gingerbread house following Thursday's practice.

In light of the Christmas spirit, several members of the Washington Football Team joined in to help construct a gingerbread house following the team’s practice on Thursday.

Well, they at least tried to make a gingerbread house.

At the beginning, Antonio Gibson and Tim Settle seemed to be putting a stable house together. But, once Kam Curl tried to help, things quickly — and literally — fell apart.

Then, as he has done for Washington on the field several times this season, rookie Chase Young came to the rescue. Young and Curl ended up working together to fix the gingerbread house, but not without a little frustration from the pass rusher towards his fellow rookie.

In the end, though, the group finished up what looked to be a solid, and stable, gingerbread house.

In all, Young, Gibson, Curl and the rest of the crew appeared to have a lot of fun making the gingerbread house.

It was good to see the group having fun with one another, too, and laid-back, considering the team’s most important game of the season is this Sunday against Carolina.