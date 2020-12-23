Dan Snyder: Minority owner trying to extort me, misconduct allegations meritless

Report: Snyder calls sexual misconduct allegations 'meritless' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder called…

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder called the allegations of sexual misconduct against him “meritless” in a court filing late Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.

On Tuesday, the Post reported that Snyder paid a former female employee $1.6 million in a 2009 confidential settlement after she accused him of sexual misconduct in an incident that allegedly occurred on his private plane.

In the filings Wednesday, Snyder said “no evidence of wrongdoing was found” following an investigation.

Snyder, Washington’s majority owner, also accused minority owner Dwight Schar of “leading an extortion campaign,” according to the Washington Post.

Schar, along with fellow minority owners Robert Rothman and Fred Smith, have been looking to sell their stake in the team, which is worth roughly 40 percent, since this summer.

Snyder’s response Wednesday is just another twist in what’s been a rough stretch for the owner and his organization. In July, the franchise retired its old name and logo after significant public pressure from corporate sponsors. A few weeks later, the first of multiple stories published by the Washington Post detailed the toxic workplace culture in Washington under Snyder, in which an investigation is still ongoing.