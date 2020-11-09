Washington Football Team hires Andre Chambers as new Chief People Officer

The Washington Football Team made another addition to its front office by hiring Andre Chambers as Chief People Officer on Monday.

Washington hires new Chief People Officer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team made another addition to its front office by hiring Andre Chambers as Chief People Officer on Monday.

It’s a newly-created position for the franchise, and Chambers will oversee everything related to front-office employee experience and culture and work with team president Jason Wright.

Wright has worked considerably on the front office’s human resources policies and procedures since taking over and the plan is for Chambers to continue that progress. Washington has been cited before for having an understaffed human resources department.

Before joining Washington, Chambers worked for the Oakland Athletics as vice president of people operations. His 20-year track record in human resources includes positions with Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Citigroup, and IBM.

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast