Kendall Fuller viewed as one of the most underrated performers in 2020 season

Kendall Fuller has four interceptions (tied for the league lead) and has allowed just 6 receptions for 71 yards on passes thrown his way. So why isn't he getting more recognition as a leading cornerback?

Should Kendall Fuller be getting more love for his 2020 play? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Let’s do a blind test real quick. Imagine there was an NFL cornerback with four interceptions (tied for the league lead) who has allowed just 6 receptions for 71 yards on passes thrown his way. He also has forced opponents to put out a league-low 9.3 passer rating against him, per USA TODAY Sports’ Doug Farrar.

That cornerback would be getting some national attention, right? There’s no way he wouldn’t be getting a fair share of the spotlight, correct? Well, maybe not.

You see, that player does exist. His name isn’t Jalen Ramsey or Stephon Gilmore. It’s Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Despite his incredible showing in his return to Washington, USA TODAY Sports has Fuller as one of the most underrated defensive performers so far in 2020, and they may be right.

For those who have followed the Washington Football Team closely, it’s easy to understand just how good Fuller has been. But on a national level, the love he deserves hasn’t fully been shown just yet. Washington’s defense as a whole has been given some credit, but it’s always the defensive front that leads the conversations. No slight to them and their strong work, but Fuller has been equally as important.

The numbers above speak for themselves, and when one factors in Fuller’s importance to the defense in Washington, his campaign only looks better. Not only is he creating turnovers and stifling receivers, but Fuller’s versatility has allowed for Washington to line him up at different spots and constantly throw unique looks at opposing offenses. He’s way more than a one-trick pony.

More so, the rest of Washington’s secondary has been, well, suspect. Poor play from the safety position coupled with an injury to Landon Collins has left Fuller to be the glue that keeps everything back there together. He’s done just that.

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football podcast

It’s always better to be underrated than overrated, so Fuller’s current label could be worse. Still, his performance has earned him the right to be in the conversation with the top players at his position.

If his second half mirrors his performance through the first seven games, it will be hard for anyone to overlook him.