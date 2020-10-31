Report: Jon Bostic fined $12,000 for helmet-to-helmet hit on Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic was fined $12,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton last Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Bostic was ejected for the hit and Dalton immediately exited the game after suffering what was later determined to be a concussion. Dalton is also out Sunday vs NFC East rival, Philadelphia Eagles. That will leave the Cowboys relying on their third string quarterback Ben DiNucci in his first start.

Reports in the week previously indicated that Bostic was not going to face a suspension for the hit.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera apologized for Bostic’s hit postgame saying “That’s not the way his team plays.” Rivera also went to Bostic and said, “You’re a veteran. You should know better than to apply a hit like that.”

Washington is on bye this week, they will return to action next Sunday against the New York Giants.