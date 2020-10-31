ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Washington Football » Report: Jon Bostic fined…

Report: Jon Bostic fined $12,000 for helmet-to-helmet hit on Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Quinton Mayo | @NBCSWashington

October 31, 2020, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Report: Jon Bostic fined $12,000 for hit on Cowboys QB Andy Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic was fined $12,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton last Sunday, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reports.

Bostic was ejected for the hit and Dalton immediately exited the game after suffering what was later determined to be a concussion. Dalton is also out Sunday vs NFC East rival, Philadelphia Eagles. That will leave the Cowboys relying on their third string quarterback Ben DiNucci in his first start. 

Reports in the week previously indicated that Bostic was not going to face a suspension for the hit. 

Washington head coach Ron Rivera apologized for Bostic’s hit postgame saying “That’s not the way his team plays.” Rivera also went to Bostic and said, “You’re a veteran. You should know better than to apply a hit like that.”

Washington is on bye this week, they will return to action next Sunday against the New York Giants.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

Rules for federal court procedure are written by almost all white men

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up