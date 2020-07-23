CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Washington Football » 'Washington Football Team' name…

‘Washington Football Team’ name for now until new one is selected

Zeke Hartner

July 23, 2020, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season.

Courtesy Washington Football Team
Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season.

Courtesy Washington Football Team
Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season.

Courtesy Washington Football Team
Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season.

Courtesy Washington Football Team
(1/4)

Washington’s NFL team announced Thursday that it is officially dropping its former name while the search for a replacement name continues.

Instead, the team will simply go by “Washington Football Team” until a new name is selected.

Though the name is changing, the team said they will continue to use its legacy color scheme of burgundy and gold.

Earlier this month, the team announced that they were beginning the search to replace their original name, which many considered to be a racist slur against Native Americans.

The Washington Football Team unveiled its temporary branding while the search for a new name continues.

“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input,” the team said in a news release.

“We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use ‘Washington Football Team’ immediately.”

A newly designed home uniform featuring the updated branding will debut at the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13. The away uniforms will make their debut in the week two away game against the Arizona Cardinals

The team said the former name and logo will be retired officially by the start of the 2020 season.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up