‘Washington Football Team’ name for now until new one is selected

Washington's NFL team announced Thursday that it is officially dropping its former name while the search for a replacement name continues.

Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season. Courtesy Washington Football Team Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season. Courtesy Washington Football Team Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season. Courtesy Washington Football Team Mock-up of the Washington Football Team’s uniform for the 2020 season. Courtesy Washington Football Team ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Washington’s NFL team announced Thursday that it is officially dropping its former name while the search for a replacement name continues.

Instead, the team will simply go by “Washington Football Team” until a new name is selected.

Though the name is changing, the team said they will continue to use its legacy color scheme of burgundy and gold.

Earlier this month, the team announced that they were beginning the search to replace their original name, which many considered to be a racist slur against Native Americans.

“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input,” the team said in a news release.

“We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use ‘Washington Football Team’ immediately.”

A newly designed home uniform featuring the updated branding will debut at the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13. The away uniforms will make their debut in the week two away game against the Arizona Cardinals

The team said the former name and logo will be retired officially by the start of the 2020 season.