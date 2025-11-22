Oregon honors former QB Marcus Mariota during big game against USC

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon honored Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Marcus Mariota during Saturday’s game against USC, as Ducks players…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon honored Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Marcus Mariota during Saturday’s game against USC, as Ducks players and coaches on the sidelines wore sweatshirts emblazoned with “Ohana” in honor of his Hawaiian heritage.

Mariota, who now plays for the Washington Commanders, was in Eugene to be recognized for his induction in Oregon’s Sports Hall of Fame. He was also the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and unsurprisingly picked the Ducks.

“I mean, our players that have played here in the past, they come back, and they give so much,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said earlier in the week. “To get the opportunity to honor a guy like Marcus, you know, he’s very deserving. Obviously, had an unbelievable career here and then an unbelievable career in the NFL, but we’re glad that they want to be a part of what’s going on here at Oregon, and continue to have a sense of pride in the fact that they got to play here.”

Mariota won the Heisman in 2014, his final year at Oregon. He set a Pac-12 conference record for most touchdowns in a single season with 58; 42 via pass, 15 on the run. He also set the conference’s mark for career touchdowns with 136.

He threw at least one touchdown pass in all 41 college games he played in at Oregon, starting every one of his appearances.

The crowd at Autzen stood and gave Mariota a rousing ovation when he was honored midway through the first quarter of the game. The Ducks’ former quarterback held his hand to his heart with a broad smile. His sweatshirt also read “Ohana” in bright green letters, for family.

“Growing up, he was a quarterback that everyone loved watching. He’s for sure a “goat” around here at the University of Oregon,” current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said. “He’s somebody as a quarterback that you just love watching play, watching him in the NFL currently and in college of him just making plays. But overall, just got to give him his kudos.”

The Oregon Hall of Fame class will also honor former center Hroniss Grasu, javelin thrower Sam Crouser, Olympian Jenna Prandini and softball’s Janie (Taked) Reed, in addition to the 2011-14 women’s indoor track and field teams.

