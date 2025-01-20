Commanders roll into the NFC title game at Philadelphia after getting 5 turnovers against Detroit

The Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels are facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game on Sunday after rolling over the Detroit Lions.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) does an interview after an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP/Seth Wenig) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) does an interview after an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP/Seth Wenig) For the past month, the Washington Commanders were living on the edge, and that life was good.

They became the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win four consecutive games by scoring on the final play, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels working his magic week after week. Now they’re facing Philadelphia in the NFC championship game on Sunday after rolling over Detroit.

The difference? Washington’s defense got five turnovers, and its offense never turned the ball over against the Lions.

“The turnover margin was the biggest one for us,” coach Dan Quinn said. “The guys were really prepared and really ready.”

Rookie Mike Sainristil, taken in the second round 48 picks after Daniels, had two interceptions, and safety Quan Martin returned his pick of Jared Goff 40 yards for a touchdown. Dorance Armstrong also forced Goff to fumble as part of the 45-31 victory on Saturday night.

“Shout out to the guys on the team,” Sainristil said afterward. “They all balled out. The defense did what we had to do. We asked for two turnovers and we ended the game with five. Offense was rolling, special teams was rolling. So when we play as a unit like that, a team that’s clicking on all cylinders, you could produce like we did.”

The Commanders, Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advanced after committing zero turnovers in the divisional round, while their opponents had 10. Washington was plus-1 in turnover differential during the regular season and might need a similar recipe this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field, going in as a 5 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

What’s working

The ground game is back, and not just Daniels, after Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler combined to rush for 124 yards and two touchdowns. In the previous five games, Commanders running backs averaged just 2.24 yards a carry.

“O-line did a phenomenal job of staying on blocks and getting off the double teams and stuff like that, so all around good game for the offense and the whole team,” said Daniels, who ran 16 times for 51 yards. “But we’ve got more to go out there and accomplish, and we’ve got to get better next week.”

What needs help

The run defense is still a problem, after Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 105 yards and two TDs. Saquon Barkley is coming off a 205-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams, including a couple of long touchdown runs.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who recovered Goff’s fumble, said last week that he and his teammates on defense sometimes feel anxious about making plays and get out of sorts as a result.

“It’s real simple,” Luvu said. “We just got to do our job. Nobody’s got to do extra. Nobody’s got to do above their job.”

Stock up

Martin, one of the only three 2023 Commanders draft picks still around, backed up his quote of the week with his pick-6. Asked about stopping the Lions’ offense, Martin said, “I think they got a great team, some great players, but so do we.”

In addition to the interception return, Martin also had three tackles and a pass breakup.

Stock down

Anyone who doubted the Commanders got silenced Saturday night. After starting the playoffs with 66-1 odds of reaching the Super Bowl, they are now 2-1 on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Before the season started, they were 150-1 long shots to win it all. Now they’re 7-1.

Injuries

Starting right guard Sam Cosmi tore the ACL in his right knee in the game against the Lions and is out for the remainder of the playoffs. Trent Scott filled in, playing the final 46 offensive snaps.

“Trent did his job,” Daniels said. “That’s a credit to the O-line room and (Commanders offensive line coach Bobby Johnson) and all those guys having everybody prepared.”

Key number

33 — Years since Washington last reached the NFC title game, on the way to the third and most recent Super Bowl win in team history. Only five current Commanders players were alive then: Linebackers Bobby Wagner and Nick Bellore, tight end Zach Ertz, offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas and punter Tress Way.

Next steps

Prepare for a third game against the Eagles since mid-November and what should be a raucous crowd at the Linc. The Commanders blew a 10-3 third-quarter lead to lose at Philadelphia on Nov. 14, then won the rematch at home on Dec. 22 when Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was concussed in the first quarter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for taunting and Daniels threw for five touchdowns.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report.

