Commanders’ Daniels and McLaurin are selected for 2025 Pro Bowl

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after the game winning touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after the game winning touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) The NFL has selected Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the 2025 Pro Bowl.

It’s the first time since 2017 that Washington is sending offensive players to the Pro Bowl, when Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff were named, and the first time a quarterback and wide receiver were sent in the same season since 1991, the team said in a news release.

Daniels is the 15th quarterback in the franchise’s history to be named to the Pro Bowl and the first rookie to be selected since 2020. Daniels was selected as a primary quarterback.

This is McLaurin’s second selection to the Pro Bowl after being named in 2022, and the first for a Washington receiver since 2005. McLaurin joins four other receivers in franchise history to be named for multiple Pro Bowls. He is selected as a primary wide receiver.

Eleven Commanders players were also named as alternates for the NFC:

LB Bobby Wagner – First Alternate

LS Tyler Ott – First Alternate

ST Nick Bellore – First Alternate

C Tyler Biadasz – Second Alternate

OLB Frankie Luvu – Second Alternate

P Tress Way – Second Alternate

KR Austin Ekeler – Third Alternate

OLB Dante Fowler Jr. – Third Alternate

ST Jeremy Reaves – Third Alternate

S Jeremy Chinn – Fifth Alternate

TE Zach Ertz – Fifth Alternate

Meanwhile, nine Baltimore Ravens, including two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, were also selected for the Pro Bowl Games.

The 2025 Pro Bowl will take place in on Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

