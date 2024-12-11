Lattimore is trending toward making his Commanders debut at the Saints, while Brown is out long term

Marshon Lattimore is trending in the right direction to play Sunday after missing time with a hamstring injury, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said.

FILE - New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore (23) runs back a fumble recovery during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)(AP/Noah K. Murray) FILE - New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore (23) runs back a fumble recovery during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)(AP/Noah K. Murray) ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Marshon Lattimore is trending in the right direction to play Sunday after missing time with a hamstring injury, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said.

That would allow the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback to make his debut for his new team at the New Orleans Saints six weeks since they traded him at the deadline in early November. Lattimore on Wednesday was a full participant in practice for the first time since the move.

“We’ll take it through the whole week,” Quinn said. “We’re not going to miss one step with him and the practicing and hitting all the markers. If it trends that way good, then (he will) go.”

Whether it’s this weekend or Dec. 22 against NFC East-leading Philadelphia, the Commanders are expecting to add Lattimore to their defense soon as they push for the playoffs. Washington is 8-5 coming off its bye week and released 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes earlier this month partially in anticipation of Lattimore playing.

The prognosis is not so good for wide receiver Noah Brown, whom Quinn said would be sidelined long term with what he called a “significant internal injury.” Brown left the game Dec. 1 against Tennessee because of what was initially announced as a problem with his ribs, and he was listed on the practice report Wednesday with a kidney injury.

“Tough news on Noah: He’s going to be out for a while,” Quinn said. “We love him and his play style, the identity of how he goes and so that one hurts. He’s been absolutely one of our glue guys. During the game, between him and the medical staff, they did a really good job to address what was a serious injury. Fortunately, he’s going to be OK, but it’s going to knock him out for a bit.”

Signed in late August after he was cut from Houston’s initial 53-man roster, Brown emerged as one of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ top targets. He has 35 catches for 453 yards, including the Hail Mary touchdown reception to beat Chicago on Oct. 27.

“He’s an impactful player,” Daniels said of Brown. “We’re praying and hoping for a speedy recovery. We’re always here for him. That’s our brother, so nothing changes on our side.”

The Commanders claimed 27-year-old wideout K.J. Osborn off waivers from New England. With Brown potentially out for at least the remainder of the regular season, it will also be up to the likes of Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Luke McCaffrey to pick up the slack.

“We know that we’ve got to step up as a unit — and not just one person but everybody,” Zaccheaus said. “It’s going to be a group effort. I think we’ll all just be rotating in there as we usually do. We’ll see on game day.”

Starting right tackle Andrew Wylie cleared concussion protocol and fully participated in practice. Running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) and kicker Austin Seibert (groin) are on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games at the Saints and against the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.