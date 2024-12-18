Commanders’ Jonathan Allen could be back this season after tearing pectoral muscle in October

Allen, who turns 30 in January, took part in individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Coach Dan Quinn said Allen’s tear was not as bad as initially feared and a return is possible.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen returned to practice Wednesday and could be back this season after all, two months after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

The team opened Allen’s 21-day practice window to pave the way for him to play after he was expected to be out for the rest of the season. He left Washington’s game on Oct. 13 at Baltimore and had surgery later that month.

“Whenever you get the game taken away from you, it’s always humbling,” Allen said after practice. “Just really excited to be back with the team and, yeah, just happy to be back out here.”

Allen, who turns 30 in January, took part in individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. He wore a black noncontact jersey, was listed as a limited participant on the injury report and called it a good first day.

Coach Dan Quinn said Allen’s tear was not as bad as initially feared and the team figured out not long after surgery that a return was possible.

“We had an idea, but you just never know,” Allen said. “I just wanted to just work in silence and just keep going until I had a real opportunity.”

Allen went to New York for a checkup and satisfied all the requirements to get back on the field. Team officials talked to the surgeon and greenlit Allen to try his best.

“He’s built different, for sure,” Quinn said. “It’s a remarkable part of the rehab for him to go through it. There’s a lengthy protocol in the return to make sure we don’t miss a step along the way.”

The Commanders have three weeks to activate Allen or put him back on injured reserve. Playing as soon as Sunday against NFC-East leading Philadelphia appears to be a long shot, but Allen could get back for one of the final two games: Dec. 29 against Atlanta or Jan. 4 or 5 at Dallas.

“It’s just about going out there and just feeling comfortable,” Allen said. “Just trying to work my you-know-what off every day so I can help this team in any way possible.”

Allen made 15 tackles and had two sacks in five-plus games before going down. A first-round pick in 2017 out of Alabama, he was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 and is Washington’s second-longest tenured player after punter Tress Way.

“To have him out there was a great feeling for the D-line,” rookie defensive tackle Johnny Newton said. “He’s our leader for the D-line, him and (Daron) Payne, so having him out there is just new level of energy and just happiness for everybody.”

