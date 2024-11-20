Sports betting: Running backs Harris, Robinson and Hunt favored to score TDs in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season has arrived and prop bets are available. One prop bet is the anytime touchdown…

Week 12 of the NFL season has arrived and prop bets are available.

One prop bet is the anytime touchdown scorer, and another is first-time touchdown scorer.

Here are some players who likely will find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Running back

Najee Harris, Steelers, +105

While Najee Harris has only scored three touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, he’s still a good bet for Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. The weather forecast calls for cold and rainy conditions, so it could be a heavy rushing attack for Pittsburgh. Harris has gained 493 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns in six career games against the Browns, and according to NFL Next Gen stats, the Browns are giving up 212 rush yards over expected, fifth-worst in the league.

Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders

Brian Robinson Jr. has scored a touchdown in six of his eight games for the Washington Commanders this season, including last Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Facing a Dallas Cowboys defense that allows the most rushing touchdowns per game in the league, the Commanders running back has a chance to make it seven in nine games on Sunday.

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

In seven games with the Kansas City Chiefs this season, Kareen Hunt has scored a touchdown in five of them, while recording at least 14 carries in every appearance. Facing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Kansas City has the potential to blow them out, giving Hunt and the Chiefs running backs plenty of carries. In addition, the Panthers are allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns per game entering Week 12.

Wide receiver

Jerry Jeudy, Browns, +300

Jerry Jeudy is coming off a monster game last week with six receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Browns. But that wasn’t his only strong performance of late. The wideout has recorded at least 70 yards receiving in three straight games and seems to have a solid rapport with quarterback Jameis Winston.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Surprisingly, Justin Jefferson hasn’t scored a touchdown in four straight games — after finding the end zone for the Minnesota Vikings in each of his first four games this season. Even though he hasn’t scored a touchdown, the targets have still been there, with at least eight targets in eight straight games. Jefferson could be one to score Sunday in a divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Ladd McConkey, Chargers

Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey is having a tremendous season for the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 43 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns. That said, the Stanford product hasn’t found the end zone in three weeks. That could change on Monday Night Football when the Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens, who are tied for allowing the second-most passing touchdowns per game.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.