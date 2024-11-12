Four Downs with the Commanders: Tight turnaround after slip to Steelers

For the second time in four weeks, Washington went toe-to-toe with a division leader and lost a decision. This time, it was a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While they didn’t get knocked out like they did in week one against Tampa Bay, the 28-27 loss (judging this one a split decision, as opposed to the unanimous decision defeat to the Ravens) to Pittsburgh showed plenty of cracks in the Burgundy and Gold armor.

First Down: The secondary remains a primary concern as Benjamin St-Juste allowed the go-ahead 32-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. The ground game without Brian Robinson Jr. remained in neutral for much of the game (although the backs and line came up big on third down runs) and Jayden Daniels completed a career-low 50% of his passes.

Even with all of those issues, the Commanders led for most of the second half and were a bad fourth down spot away from another last-minute rally (and yes, it looked like they made the first down). That doesn’t change things, and now the team needs to flush those feelings because they’re only a few days away from facing a first-place Philadelphia that’s won five straight.

Second Down: Washington’s loss, plus the Eagles’ 34-6 drubbing of Dallas catapults Philly into first place of the NFC East, while the Cowboys drop to 0-4 at home. Sunday there were issues with the sun blinding players (as is the case with a stadium whose end zones are east-west).

New York Giants fans have their eyes closed, not because of the sun, but due to another dismal performance, finding a way to lose on a second continent by slipping in Munich, Germany, to Carolina on a field goal in overtime.

That game was one of seven Sunday decided by one possession, with the night ending on a Detroit field goal at Houston (worst uniforms of the week to the Texans). But the biggest kick of the day was one blocked in Kansas City, as the Chiefs remain unbeaten by the skin of their teeth (seven of their nine wins are of the one-score variety). This luck can’t hold, can it?

Third Down: The offense converted 5-14 attempts, failing to move the chains on their last four third downs of the afternoon. Jayden Daniels completed 3-10 passes for two conversions while getting sacked once, with his top option being Terry McLaurin (one catch for a conversion on two targets).

Austin Ekeler was the most active player on third down, with two targets (both incomplete) plus two runs (both for first downs) while Jeremy McNichols converted his lone run on third down.

Yardage breakdown: 3-5 on third and short, 1-1 when needing four to six yards and 1-8 on third and long. Defensively, Washington held Pittsburgh to 6-15 on third down but the Steelers would convert 5-9 after halftime and four of their last six tries (converting fourth downs on the two misses).

Flag on the Play: Washington was whistled eight times with five penalties accepted, one declined (defensive offside on Clelin Ferrell) and two offsetting (John Bates unnecessary roughness and Tyler Biadasz’ offensive hold).

Four of the five accepted penalties were on the defense (pass interference, roughing the passer, offside, neutral zone infraction), while the offensive penalty accepted was a hold.

Benjamin St-Juste’s PI was his fifth of the season, tying the cornerback with Sam Cosmi for most accepted infractions. False starts remain the leader in the clubhouse with 13, although PIs now have second to themselves with nine.

The costliest penalty: It’s easy to point to Johnny Newton’s neutral zone infraction that gave the Steelers a clock-killing first down, but I’m going to add another line of scrimmage mishap: Dante Fowler Jr.’s offside on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second quarter turned a third and goal from the Washington 10 into a second and three from the five.

Pittsburgh would score two plays later to make it a one-possession game.

Fourth Down: Commanders fans were treated to the CBS No. 2 team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis for the second time this season (CBS’ No. 1 duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have also worked two Washington games this fall), and this Thursday they will be on Amazon with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth.

Check out ESPN’s feature regarding Kirk’s late dog Ben from this past Saturday’s College Gameday — and keep a box of tissues handy. As for Al, he gets a decent matchup worthy of prime time after being served two very badly played Commanders-Bears games the last two seasons.

