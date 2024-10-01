Four Downs with the Commanders: Dynamic in the Desert

WTOP's Dave Preston's examines the Washington Commanders' 42-14 rout of Arizona, which turned heads that already weren't on a swivel.

Can things get any better? The Washington Commanders' 42-14 rout of Arizona turned heads that already weren't on a swivel following the Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati.

In fact, the case could be made that Sunday’s victory was just as impressive, if not more, as Washington had a short week going from one road game to another.

At 3-1, is it too early to punch playoff tickets? Of course. Just remember the team last started 3-1 in 2011 and finished 5-11 that season.

But does that mean we can’t dream … just a little bit?

First Down: It’s easy to appreciate the game and season quarterback Jayden Daniels is having. By completing a video game-like 26 of 30 passes, the rookie now boasts a completion rate of 82.1%. For those familiar with the NFL’s passer rating, the completion percentage scale tops out at 77% (so in effect, he’s actually breaking the computer).

But lost in the glare of Daniels’ play has been a revamped offensive line that’s opening holes for Brian Robinson Jr. and the running backs (216 yards this past week at 5.8 per carry) while keeping Daniels upright (nine sacks through four games).

Meanwhile, the defense posted its best 60-minute effort of the season, limiting the Cardinals to a pair of touchdowns.

Second Down: Washington leads the NFC East outright as Philadelphia (2-2) has issues for the second time in three weeks, while Dallas’ victories this fall have come against the New York Giants and the one team the Giants have beaten (Cleveland).

Monday night’s doubleheader left the league with just two unbeaten teams (Kansas City and Minnesota) plus one winless squad (Jacksonville).

Third Down: Washington moved the chains on 9 of 12 attempts, with Daniels completing eight of nine passes for six conversions while Robinson Jr.’s three carries each made the necessary yardage.

Daniels’ top option? Four throws to Terry McLaurin who made three catches for two conversions, although Olamide Zaccheaus caught all three of his third-down targets for first downs. Yardage breakdown: 3-3 on short-yardage, 3-4 when needing four to six yards, and 3-5 on third and long.

Defensively, Washington held Arizona to 4 of 11 with a caveat: the Cardinals went 3-3 on third down after trailing by 21 in the fourth quarter.

Flag on the Play: Washington was whistled six times with five accepted penalties totaling 49 yards. Five were on offense (a declined offside on Daron Payne the lone defensive flag) with two taunts, a hold, an illegal formation and too many men on the field this week’s infractions.

False starts penalties still have the team lead with seven, while Sam Cosmi’s hold call gives the lineman three accepted penalties on the season.

Which whistle was the most costly? For the first time since introducing this feature, I have to say none of them as Washington scored on every drive where the offense was penalized.

Fourth Down: Welcome to the world of bye weeks! Four teams are idle this weekend and with the New York Jets-Minnesota in the 9:30 a.m. London window, there are just six games in the early window and four in the late window on Sunday.

Washington faces Cleveland at 1 p.m. on FOX in an underwhelming early slate (New England-Miami, Chicago-Carolina the other options) for the network. And with baseball’s playoffs underway, FOX will shuffle its announcers, so the odds of another Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth broadcast might be in the cards.

