Former All-Pro cornerback Pat Fischer dies at age 84

Pat Fischer, an All-Pro cornerback who was chosen three times for the Pro Bowl during his 17-year NFL career with St. Louis and Washington, has died. He was 84.

Pat Fischer, defensive back who let his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals expire, grips a pen as he signs with the Washington Redskins of the National Football League, June 14, 1968. Washington coach Otto Graham, left, said Fischer would be starting corner back for the Redskins. Fischer who is from Omaha, Nebraska, played seven years for the Cardinals. (AP Photo) Pat Fischer, defensive back who let his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals expire, grips a pen as he signs with the Washington Redskins of the National Football League, June 14, 1968. Washington coach Otto Graham, left, said Fischer would be starting corner back for the Redskins. Fischer who is from Omaha, Nebraska, played seven years for the Cardinals. (AP Photo) Pat Fischer, an All-Pro cornerback who was chosen three times for the Pro Bowl during his 17-year NFL career with St. Louis and Washington, has died. He was 84.

A Washington Commanders spokesperson said Tuesday the family informed the team of Fischer’s death. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Fischer played in the league from 1961-77, was first-team All-Pro in 1964 and was picked for the Pro Bowl in ‘64, ’65 and ’69. His spent his first seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals and his final 10 with Washington, making 57 interceptions in 220 regular-season and playoff games.

Before that, he played safety, tailback and quarterback at Nebraska, roughly a two-hour drive from where he grew up in St. Edward closer to the center of the state. A 17th-round pick of the Cardinals out of college, 232nd overall, Fischer is one of the players in Washington’s ring of fame.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.