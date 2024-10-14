Commanders DT Jonathan Allen expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is expected to miss the remainder of the NFL season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Browns Commanders Football Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Commanders Cardinals Football Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws over Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Commanders Analysis Football FILE - Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) leaves the field after pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Allen is likely to have season-ending surgery soon after being injured in the loss Baltimore, which ended the Commanders’ winning streak at four.

“It’s a big blow for us; Jon Allen’s obviously been a staple player here,” Quinn said. “We’re really bummed for him as the man and the ballplayer, and we’ll certainly miss him this season.”

Defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (rib/oblique) and Javontae Jean-Baptiste (ankle) were also injured in the Ravens game. Clelin Ferrell just returned from a knee injury, and Washington is likely to count on Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and rookie Johnny Newton to fill the void left by Allen’s absence.

“The good news is we have a big, deep crew,” Quinn said. “It’ll be a multitude of people and roles and how we can feature guys to do that because Jon’s rare and he’s got unique skills and talent, so it’s not just plug and play.”

Allen, a first-round pick in 2017 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and ’22, is one of the organization’s longest-tenured players. He had two sacks and 15 tackles through six games as one of the constants on a totally revamped defense that includes six new starters.

The Alabama product is in the second-to-last season of the $72 million contract he signed three years ago but has no more guaranteed money owed to him.

What’s working

Jayden Daniels is still good at the sport of football. The rookie quarterback nearly went throw for throw and run for run with Lamar Jackson, and he was not the reason Washington lost.

“For him to come into a hostile environment and perform the way he did, I’ve got much respect for him,” Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. “Much respect and love for that guy, and yes, Washington is in good hands.”

Daniels was 24 of 35 for 269 yards passing and ran six times for 22 yards.

“He played a tremendous game out there,” Jackson said. “They just came up short.”

What needs help

The secondary is still a work in progress. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste struggled in coverage and was flagged twice for pass interference Sunday.

Washington allowed 484 yards — including Jackson’s 323 passing — and the pressure that existed against Cleveland in Week 5 needs to be a regular occurrence for this defense to have any success, especially with Allen out.

Stock up

A week after a few drops, veteran tight end Zach Ertz was back to being his old, reliable self in the passing game. He had four receptions for a team-high 68 yards, including a gain of 24.

Stock down

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, a first-round pick of the old regime led by Ron Rivera in 2023, was a healthy scratch, and his long-term future with the organization is a lingering question. Quinn said the decision was made to dress another defensive lineman instead and expects Forbes to be back in the mix this weekend against Carolina.

Injuries

Beyond the decimated D-line, the big one is running back Brian Robinson Jr.’s knee injury that sidelined him and took the punch out of the ground game. Austin Ekeler averaged just 2.3 yards a carry in Robinson’s absence, and 52 total was by far the Commanders’ lowest total in a game this season.

Key number

1 — Interception for Washington through six games after rookie Mike Sainristil picked off Jackson when the ball bounced off tight end Mark Andrews’ hands.

Next steps

Don’t get complacent with the 1-5 Panthers coming to town. The Commanders are 8-point home favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook, and this is a game they need to win if they want to make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

