Giants QB Daniel Jones is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is questionable with a neck injury for New York’s game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Tyrod Taylor will start if Jones isn’t ready to go. He started in Sunday’s 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, twice missing out on chances to score from the 1-yard line.

Jones was injured two weeks ago in a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has been given limited work in practices this week, but coach Brian Daboll said Friday that shouldn’t be a factor if Jones is cleared to play.

“He’s played a lot of football for us,” Daboll said. “He’s been in the system for a while. So we’ll take that one, get all the information and then make the right decision for him and for us.”

Whoever plays quarterback will try to end a four-game losing streak for the Giants, who are 1-5. Daboll was short with his answers when asked by the media about the importance of ending that skid.

“I’d just say our focus is on doing everything we can do to win this week, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Daboll said.

