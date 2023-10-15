Falcons veteran Calais Campbell reaches 100-sack milestone for career against Commanders

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons veteran defensive end Calais Campbell reached a long-awaited milestone by getting his 100th career sack…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons veteran defensive end Calais Campbell reached a long-awaited milestone by getting his 100th career sack in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The 37-year-old Campbell, in his 16th NFL season and first with Atlanta, sacked Washington’s Sam Howell late in the first half for his 100th career sack and first of the season. Campbell, a 2017 first-team AP All-Pro selection with Jacksonville and six-time Pro Bowl pick, became the sixth active player and 41st in NFL history with 100 sacks.

Campbell, who has been credited with five quarterback pressures this season, finally reached the milestone by dropping Howell on a second-and-14 play with about a minute remaining in the half.

Campbell celebrated by waving his arms and exchanging high-fives with his teammates on the field.

Bruce Smith holds the NFL record with 200 career sacks with Buffalo and Washington from 1985-2003.

Campbell began his career with Arizona in 2008 and set a career high with 14 1/2 sacks for Jacksonville in 2017. He added 10 1/2 with the Jaguars in 2018.

The Falcons began the day tied for last in the NFL with only five sacks through five games.

