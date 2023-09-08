Commanders preview: A new era of Washington football kicks off with high anticipation

The Washington Commanders kick off a new era of football on Sunday with a new ownership group, a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator.

It was an offseason 24 years in the making — an offseason of change. The Washington Commanders kick off a new era of football on Sunday with a new ownership group, a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator.

“There’s been a buzz all offseason for this team,” wide receiver Terry McLaurin said.

Head coach Ron Rivera enters his fourth season at the helm of this franchise, and even without new ownership, it would be a pivotal one for him.

Rivera has posted a 22-27-1 record in his three years, but this could be his best roster yet. That being said, there’s something he has yet to do during his tenure — getting off to a fast start. Players and coaches have repeatedly said that it’s one of the main focuses heading into the season, now it’s time to do it. The Burgundy and Gold have started 2-6, 2-6 and 1-4 in Rivera’s three years.

With Josh Harris and the new ownership group evaluating everything this year, a slow start is something that Rivera cannot afford to have.

“I have a lot to prove,” Rivera said earlier this summer.

Knowing how important this season is, Rivera made some changes this offseason. He has turned to Eric Bieniemy and Sam Howell to lead this year’s offense. Howell enters with only one career start and that was in Week 18 last year. Bieniemy comes from Kansas City where he won a Super Bowl last season with Andy Reid. This is the first time he has had a chance to put his stamp on an offense and call plays.

Bieniemy quickly restructured everything on the offensive side of the ball, including how the team practices. His presence has been felt from day one of his hiring, and practices have been visibly more physical and intense this summer.

In addition to Sam Howell, the biggest question mark on this team will be the offensive line. Last year, the offensive line allowed 48 sacks. The team signed Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates this offseason, along with drafting two lineman. If that unit can improve, then this offense has big potential with weapons like wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas and running back Brian Robinson Jr. running Bieniemy’s new offense.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has his defense in a good position entering his fourth season. Daron Payne signed a long-term contract this offseason after posting big numbers a year ago. Payne, along with Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Chase Young should be the team’s strongest position group. Sweat and Young are in contract years themselves. Washington added to its veteran secondary by drafting Emmanuel Forbes, who has shown flashes in the preseason.

In the kicking game, Tress Way has proved to be one of the best punters in the league and Joey Slye beat out Michael Badgley in the kicking competition.

The anticipation for this season is at a 20-year high and it’s been building since the sale was finalized. FedEx Field is sold out for the first time in a long time, and the thought of an actual home field advantage is something that has the players and the town fired up.

“It’s really exciting to know we have a true sellout,” McLaurin said. “It’s exciting for us players to see that support.”

Jonathan Allen grew up in the area and can feel it as well.

“I’m excited to see what it’s like,” Allen said. “There’s an electric buzz going around the area.”

It all starts this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

