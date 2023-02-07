Titans officially hire ex-Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris

Chris Harris was officially hired by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, just weeks after NBC Sports Washington reported the now-former Washington defensive backs coach would leave for one of two jobs.

Chris Harris’s departure from the Washington Commanders’ staff is now official.

Harris was officially hired by the Titans on Tuesday, just weeks after NBC Sports Washington reported he’d either be heading to Tennessee as the club’s defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach or to Chicago as the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

Losing Harris, who’s served as the Commanders’ defensive backs coach since 2020, is a big blow to Washington’s secondary. Harris played an instrumental in the development of safeties Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest, two late-round draft picks who have evolved into game-changing players.

The former NFL defensive back also deserves credit for the strides cornerback Benjamin St-Juste made in his second season, plus the work he’s done to help veterans Kendall Fuller and Bobby McCain effective players.

In Harris’ three years in charge of Washington’s secondary, the Commanders finished in the top five for fewest passing yards allowed twice (second in 2020, fourth in 2022).

Tennessee’s addition of Harris was part of a bigger hiring cycle for the Titans; head coach Mike Vrabel added three other coaches to his staff. Among those was Charles London, the former Falcons quarterbacks coach who previously interviewed for Washington’s offensive coordinator vacancy. London will serve as the pass game coordinator for Tennessee’s offense in 2023, taking him out of the running to be the Commanders’ next OC.

Washington has yet to hire a replacement for Harris. The Commanders’ offensive coordinator search remains ongoing as well.