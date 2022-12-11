For the Washington Commanders in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, the bye week was VERY kind.

Here's where Commanders' playoff chances stand after Week 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The bye week giveth, the bye week taketh away. For the Washington Commanders in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, the bye week was VERY kind.

Here’s what happened this weekend in the league: the Giants got clobbered by the NFC East-leading Eagles (who clinched a playoff spot in the process) by a final score of 48-22. The loss dropped New York’s record to 7-5-1, which is the same as Washington’s. Elsewhere, the Commanders owe a steak dinner to the Carolina Panthers, who took down the Seattle Seahawks 30-24 on enemy territory. Seattle’s loss dropped their record to 7-6, which is out of the current playoff picture.

So, even though the Commanders kicked their feet up and watched the action from the couch this weekend, their playoff situation improved dramatically. At 7-5-1, they moved up two spots in the NFC playoff race, overtaking the Giants thanks to the two teams’ respective division records. It’s a useless cliche, but it’s relevant here: if the playoffs started today, Washington is IN and would take on the San Francisco 49ers in the first round.

The NFL playoffs work like this: in each conference, the four division winners are guaranteed a spot. Beyond that, the three teams with the next-best records across the conference are awarded Wild Card spots – that’s what got Washington into the playoffs two years ago despite the fact they finished 7-9.

So, here’s where things stand regarding the Commanders’ postseason chances with five games remaining this season in a crowded NFC playoff race, with each team’s strength of schedule remaining.

In a Playoff Spot

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 12-1 (NFC East leader; Strength of Schedule remaining: .471)

2. Minnesota Vikings, 10-3 (NFC North leader; SoS remaining: .385)

3. San Francisco 49ers, 9-4 (NFC West leader; SoS remaining: .461)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-7 (NFC South leader; SoS remaining: .451)

5. Dallas Cowboys, 10-3 (First wild card; SoS remaining: .606)

6. Washington Commanders, 7-5-1 (Second wild card; SoS remaining: .606)

7. New York Giants, 7-5-1 (Third wild card; SoS remaining: .654)

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

In the Hunt

8. Seattle Seahawks, 7-6 (SoS remaining: .577)

9. Detroit Lions, 6-7 (SoS remaining: .385)

10. Green Bay Packers, 5-8 (SoS remaining: .549)

Yes, that’s correct. If the playoffs started today, all four teams from one division (the NFC East) would qualify for the postseason — that’d be a first in NFL history. However, Washington’s particular situation is interesting.

Their remaining schedule includes another contest against the New York Giants, one vs. Dallas and another against the 49ers. Those contests will determine just how comfortable each team is heading into the playoffs.

Essentially, the Commanders’ playoff situation improved tremendously on Sunday. With four games remaining this season, and three of those games coming against conference rivals, the Commanders have a lot riding on each yard to be earned over the next few weeks.