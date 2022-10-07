Commanders rule out WR Jahan Dotson vs. Titans, TE Logan Thomas questionable

The Washington Commanders will be without standout rookie Jahan Dotson for this Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Friday.

Dotson, who leads the Commanders with four receiving touchdowns, injured his hamstring late in Washington’s Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Dotson did not participate in practice all week; he was seen working on the side field with trainers on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier in the week Dotson would likely miss a week or two.

“We’re just hoping that that thing will settle down in time and it won’t be anything major that lasts longer than a week or two,” Rivera said Wednesday.

Although Dotson will be sidelined for Sunday’s contest, another Commanders rookie has the chance to make his NFL debut. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. — who’s currently on the Non-Football Injury list after being shot twice in an attempted armed robbery in late August — returned to practice on Wednesday and participated in all three sessions this week.

On Friday, Rivera told reporters that if Robinson Jr. feels good on Saturday, the club will activate him for Week 5 against the Titans.

“He looked good. He had a good week,” Rivera said. “We’re pretty fired up. We’ll go through tomorrow morning and see how he is. Then we’ll decide [on his game status].”

Additionally, the Commanders will have veteran Curtis Samuel active. Samuel missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices with an illness but returned as a full participant on Friday. Rivera said Samuel felt “achy” and believes the wide receiver had the flu (Samuel tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times, per the team).

Elsewhere on the injury front, starting tight end Logan Thomas is questionable with a calf injury. Thomas was a late addition to the injury report on Friday. Rivera said that rookie tight end Cole Turner, who’s been inactive in each of the first four games, will be active on Sunday regardless of Thomas’ status.

Already down Chase Roullier and Wes Schweitzer, Washington will be without another starting offensive lineman on Sunday, too. Second-year right tackle Sam Cosmi has been ruled out with a finger injury.

The Commanders will also be down safety Percy Butler and linebacker Milo Eifler. Veteran linebacker David Mayo is questionable. Rivera said Washington will likely elevate linebacker Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad to replace Eifler.