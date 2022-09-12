Hailey’s Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders’ Week 1 win over Jags

Here's what stood out to NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey from the Commanders' Week 1 triumph over the Jaguars.

Notebook: What and who stood out re-watching Commanders-Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey is not a current or former NFL player, nor is he a current or former NFL coach. He is a reporter. Therefore, this space won’t be used to closely analyze schemes or assign blame on coverage breakdowns or anything like that related to the Commanders, because those things are hard to discern without knowing the design of and plan for a given play.

That said, he does cover Washington on a day-to-day basis, meaning he can (hopefully) pass along helpful observations after re-watching each of the franchise’s games. So, here’s what stood out to him from the Week 1 triumph over the Jaguars:

Let’s start with the positive from Carson Wentz , because there was plenty. His third touchdown, the 49-yarder to Terry McLaurin , was a throw that’s been missing from the offense for at least a couple of years now. Thanks to his arm strength, Wentz could link up with McLaurin deep on the right sideline while not having to put much air underneath it; the ball got there in a hurry before Jacksonville’s safety could get over in time. That replay will never get old.

, because there was plenty. His third touchdown, the 49-yarder to , was a throw that’s been missing from the offense for at least a couple of years now. Thanks to his arm strength, Wentz could link up with McLaurin deep on the right sideline while not having to put much air underneath it; the ball got there in a hurry before Jacksonville’s safety could get over in time. That replay will never get old. Another pinpoint pass from Wentz came on the team’s opening possession, and it’s one that might be overlooked due to the chaos that was yet to unfold. Antonio Gibson, who began next to an in-shotgun Wentz in the backfield, tore through the line, navigated his way through the second level and then broke off his route to the sideline. As Gibson was turning, Wentz unleashed a heater that sailed over a dropping defender and stuck to a leaping Gibson before a charging defensive back could knock it away. Again, it was an example of Wentz allowing coordinator Scott Turner to be more aggressive. By the way, this was excellent involvement of Gibson, who executed this sequence rather naturally.

who began next to an in-shotgun Wentz in the backfield, tore through the line, navigated his way through the second level and then broke off his route to the sideline. As Gibson was turning, Wentz unleashed a heater that sailed over a dropping defender and stuck to a leaping Gibson before a charging defensive back could knock it away. Again, it was an example of Wentz allowing coordinator Scott Turner to be more aggressive. By the way, this was excellent involvement of Gibson, who executed this sequence rather naturally. Of course, Wentz was fantastic on a handful of other plays, including the game-winner to Jahan Dotson . However, let’s focus on Dotson here. The rookie’s out-and-up was sudden, while his shielding of corner Tyson Campbell was subtle. Lastly, the snag by Dotson was outrageous. He got his already-famous hands out just in time to pluck Wentz’s lob and send FedEx Field into a frenzy:



. However, let’s focus on Dotson here. The rookie’s out-and-up was sudden, while his shielding of corner Tyson Campbell was subtle. Lastly, the snag by Dotson was outrageous. He got his already-famous hands out just in time to pluck Wentz’s lob and send FedEx Field into a frenzy: For a quarterback who finished with 313 passing yards, Wentz sure bricked some layups. The most vexing ones were his first toss to a wide-open Dotson after play action where he overshot his receiver. That high miss plagued him late when Dax Milne emerged past the first-down marker (luckily, the following third down was converted to keep the show moving). That’s what Wentz is, however, and the trade-off is that he has the talent to do the things mentioned in the bullets above.

emerged past the first-down marker (luckily, the following third down was converted to keep the show moving). That’s what Wentz is, however, and the trade-off is that he has the talent to do the things mentioned in the bullets above. This interruption of all the offensive chatter is related to Jamin Davis. The second-year linebacker had a sack taken away because of a flag in the secondary, and aside from that, he was mostly either not noticeable or noticeable because he was trailing his assignments after they caught balls. Yes, Davis must be better and more confident. Must be. That said… he was put into multiple unfair matchups that coaches have to help him avoid. On three instances, he found himself across from Christian Kirk in the slot. Kirk, to the surprise of no one in the stadium/on the planet, dusted him on all three. Davis theoretically has the speed to cover shifty running backs, yet stopping Kirk just isn’t in his repertoire. That has to be addressed before the Detroit game.