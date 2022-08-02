Camp observations, 8/2: A recap of how receivers and DBs fared in one-on-ones

Two essential Commanders training camp ingredients were added to the pot in Ashburn on Tuesday: pads and one-on-one receiver-corner battles.

ASHBURN — Two essential training camp ingredients were added to the pot here on Tuesday: pads and one-on-one receiver-corner battles.

Thanks to the added gear, Ron Rivera’s squad upped the physicality, which was necessary to ensure the action didn’t get too stale in early August.

For a summary of how the pass Commanders catchers and defensive backs fared against each other, meanwhile, come right this way…