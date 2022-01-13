Washington to host ‘Park-N-Party’ at FedEx Field celebrating name reveal

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that it plans to host a “Park-N-Party” tailgate event outside FedEx Field on Feb. 4 in celebration of the franchise entering a new chapter.

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday that it plans to host a “Park-N-Party” tailgate event outside FedEx Field on Feb. 4 in celebration of the franchise entering a new chapter, two days after the team reveals its new name and identity on the set of The TODAY Show in New York City.

Washington’s FedEx Field event will give fans the chance to celebrate the team’s new chapter in person with a slew of activities including alumni meet-and-greets, photo opportunities with Washington’s Lombardi trophies, tailgate games, food trucks and a firework show.

Fans will also be able to get an up-and-close look at the team’s new helmet and jerseys with the opportunity to purchase newly brand team apparel and merchandise from a mobile Fanatics Team Store. For those who don’t attend, select items will go on sale on Washington’s website and at the FedEx Field team store beginning Feb. 2.

The event will cost $5 per vehicle with proceeds benefitting the Washington Football Charitable Foundation, which organizes various philanthropic efforts across the DMV. Renewed season ticket and holders and suite holders will have access to a pre-sale Jan. 26 before tickets open to the general public Jan. 28.